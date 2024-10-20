Apply l'Hôpital's Rule to find the limit of the following function as x → 0 x\to0 :

﻿ f ( x ) = 2 e x − 2 x − 2 3 x 2 f\left(x\right)=\frac{2e^{x}-2x-2}{3x^2} f(x)=3x22ex−2x−2​﻿