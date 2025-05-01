Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Derivatives of Inverse Trigonometric Functions
6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions

Derivatives of Inverse Trigonometric Functions: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
70 of 0
Problem 70Multiple Choice

Find dydx\dfrac{dy}{dx} given y=tan1xy=\tan^{-1}\sqrt{x}.