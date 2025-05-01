Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
1. Limits and Continuity
Finding Limits Algebraically
1. Limits and Continuity

Finding Limits Algebraically: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
309 of 0
Problem 309Multiple Choice

As xx\to\infty, which function (if any) grows faster: f(x)=x4x3f(x)=x^4-x^3 or g(x)=x3g(x)=x^3?