Let h ( x ) h\left(x\right) and k ( x ) k\left(x\right) be differentiable functions on x ∈ [ p , q ] x\in\left\lbrack p,q\right\rbrack such that h ( p ) = k ( p ) h\left(p\right)=k\left(p\right) and h ( q ) = k ( q ) h\left(q\right)=k\left(q\right) . Which of the following is true?