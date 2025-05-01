Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Indefinite Integrals
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals

Indefinite Integrals: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
154 of 0
Problem 154Multiple Choice

Using a standard integral table, evaluate the following indefinite integral.
x(4x+3)32dx\int x\,(4x+3)^{\frac{3}{2}}\;dx