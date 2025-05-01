Skip to main content
12. Techniques of Integration
Improper Integrals
Improper Integrals: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 85Multiple Choice

Determine whether the improper integral converges or diverges: 1dxx+1\(\int\)_1^{\(\infty\)}\(\frac{dx}{\sqrt{x}\)+1}