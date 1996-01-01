Consider the function f ( x ) = e − 2 x f(x) = e^{-2x} and its Taylor series centered at a = 0 a = 0 . Is it true that the remainder term R n ( x ) R_n(x) of f ( x ) f(x) satisfies lim n → ∞ R n ( x ) = 0 \displaystyle\lim_{n \to\infty} R_n(x) = 0 for all x x in the interval of convergence?