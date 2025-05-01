Skip to main content
8. Definite Integrals
Riemann Sums
Riemann Sums: Videos & Practice Problems

Approximate the integral 128x2dx\displaystyle \int_{1}^{2} \frac{8}{x^2}\,dx using the Trapezoidal Rule with n=4n=4 subintervals. Then, determine an upper bound for the error ET|E_T|. Round your answers to 22 decimal places.