Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Integrals of Exponential Functions
11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions

Integrals of Exponential Functions: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
44 of 0
Problem 44Multiple Choice

Evaluate e4tcos(3t)dt \displaystyle\int e^{4t} \cos(3t) \, dt using a standard integral found in a table of integrals.