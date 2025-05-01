Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Integrals of Exponential Functions
11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions

Integrals of Exponential Functions: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
43 of 0
Problem 43Multiple Choice

Evaluate the integral: 32e(x+2)dx \displaystyle \int_{-3}^{-2} e^{-(x+2)} \, dx