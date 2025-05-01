Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Indefinite Integrals
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals

Indefinite Integrals: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
177 of 0
Problem 177Multiple Choice

Evaluate the integral: 25u2u2du\displaystyle \int \frac{\sqrt{25-u^2}}{u^2}\,du