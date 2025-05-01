Skip to main content
6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions
Problem 100Multiple Choice

Find the derivative of yy given that y=5x2y=5^{\,x^2}.