8. Definite Integrals
Substitution
8. Definite Integrals

Substitution: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 72Multiple Choice

Find the value of π3π34tan4xdx{\displaystyle\int_{-\frac{\pi}{3}}^{\frac{\pi}{3}}4\tan^4x\,dx}.