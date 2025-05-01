Skip to main content
8. Definite Integrals
Substitution
8. Definite Integrals

Substitution: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 73Multiple Choice

Compute the integral by a trigonometric substitution: 033dt(1+t2)92{\displaystyle\int_0^{\frac{\sqrt3}{3}}\frac{dt}{\bigl(1+t^2\bigr)^{\frac92}}}