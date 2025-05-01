Skip to main content
8. Definite Integrals
Riemann Sums
8. Definite Integrals

Riemann Sums

Problem 142

Approximate the integral 24(4x3+x)dx\displaystyle\int_{2}^{4} (4x^3 + x)\,dx using the Trapezoidal Rule with n=4n = 4 subintervals. Then, determine an upper bound for the error ET|E_T|.