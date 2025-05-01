Skip to main content
8. Definite Integrals
Riemann Sums
8. Definite Integrals

Riemann Sums

Given that Simpson's Rule approximation for 02(x24)dx\displaystyle\int_{0}^{2} (x^2 - 4)\,dx with n=4n=4 subintervals is S=163S = -\frac{16}{3}, compute the absolute error ES|E_S|.