Two cars, Car A and Car B, start together and travel along a straight highway. Their velocities (in km/h \text{km/h} ) are:

Car A: v A ( t ) = 20 v_A(t) = 20 , for t ≥ 0 t \geq 0 , and

Car B: v B ( t ) = 30 t v_B(t) = 30t , for 0 ≤ t ≤ 0.5 0 \leq t \leq 0.5 , and v B ( t ) = 15 v_B(t) = 15 , for t > 0.5 t > 0.5 ,