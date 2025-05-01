Skip to main content
13. Intro to Differential Equations
Basics of Differential Equations
13. Intro to Differential Equations

Basics of Differential Equations: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 52

Find the first-order differential equation of the form y=Q(x)y2y^{\(\prime\)} = Q(x)y^2 for which the function y=1x+5{\(\displaystyle\) y=-\(\frac{1}{x+5}\)} is a solution.