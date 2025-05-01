Skip to main content
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Antiderivatives
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals

Antiderivatives: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 47Multiple Choice

Determine whether the following statement is true or false:
The antiderivative of 5(3x+2)45(3x + 2)^4 is (3x+2)5+C(3x + 2)^5 + C.