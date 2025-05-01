Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
8. Definite Integrals
Riemann Sums
8. Definite Integrals

Riemann Sums: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
148 of 0
Problem 148Multiple Choice

Approximate the integral 128x2dx\displaystyle \int_{1}^{2} \frac{8}{x^2}\,dx using Simpson's Rule with n=4n = 4 subintervals. Then, determine an upper bound for the error ES|E_S|. Round your answers to 33 decimal places.