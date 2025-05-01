Skip to main content
3. Techniques of Differentiation
Product and Quotient Rules
3. Techniques of Differentiation

Product and Quotient Rules

Find dydx\displaystyle \frac{dy}{dx} if y=x4log10x y = x^4 \log_{10} x .