A swimming pool is filled with water to a depth of 4 4 m \text{m} and has a circular vertical viewing window of radius 0.5 0.5 m \text{m} that is tangent to the bottom of the pool. Using calculus, find the hydrostatic force on the window. Take the water density as 1000 kg/m 3 1000\ \text{kg/m}^3 and g = 9.8 m/s 2 g=9.8\ \text{m/s}^2 .