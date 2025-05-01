Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
10. Physics Applications of Integrals
Work
10. Physics Applications of Integrals

Work: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
52 of 0
Problem 52Multiple Choice

A swimming pool is filled with water to a depth of 44 m\text{m} and has a circular vertical viewing window of radius 0.50.5 m\text{m} that is tangent to the bottom of the pool. Using calculus, find the hydrostatic force on the window. Take the water density as 1000 kg/m31000\ \text{kg/m}^3 and g=9.8 m/s2g=9.8\ \text{m/s}^2.