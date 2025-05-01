Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
0. Functions
Properties of Functions
0. Functions

Properties of Functions: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
42 of 0
Problem 42Multiple Choice

Let p(x)p(x) be a one-to-one function. Is the function q(x)=p(x) q(x) = -p(x) also one-to-one?