Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Derivatives of Inverse Trigonometric Functions
6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions

Derivatives of Inverse Trigonometric Functions: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
58 of 0
Problem 58Multiple Choice

Differentiate y=sinh1(x+1)\displaystyle y=\sinh^{-1}\bigl(\sqrt{x+1}\bigr).