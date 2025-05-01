Skip to main content
6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Derivatives of Inverse Trigonometric Functions
6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions

Derivatives of Inverse Trigonometric Functions: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 57Multiple Choice

Let y=cot1(u(x))y=\cot^{-1}\left({u(x)}\right). Find dydx\dfrac{dy}{dx} by using the relation cot1u=π2tan1u\cot^{-1}u = \frac{\pi}{2} - \tan^{-1}u and the known derivative ddxtan1u=u1+u2\frac{d}{dx}\tan^{-1}u=\frac{u{^\prime}}{1+u^{2}}.