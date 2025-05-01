Skip to main content
12. Techniques of Integration
Partial Fractions
12. Techniques of Integration

Partial Fractions: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 63Multiple Choice

Evaluate the integral: 3x2x3+x2dx \(\displaystyle\) \(\int\) \(\frac{3x - 2}{x^3 + x^2}\)dx