11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Integrals Involving Logarithmic Functions
11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions

Integrals Involving Logarithmic Functions: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 16Multiple Choice

Evaluate the integral: dxx+x\displaystyle \int \frac{dx}{x+\sqrt{x}}