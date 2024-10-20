Let f ( x ) = tan ⁡ ( π x 8 ) f\left(x\right)=\tan\left(\frac{\pi x}{8}\right) and g ( x ) = 8 x g\left(x\right)=8\sqrt{x} . Find the value of ( f ∘ g ) ′ ( 4 ) \left(f\circ g\right)^{\prime}\left(4\right) .