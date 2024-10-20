Let f ( x ) = 2 x + 1 sin ⁡ 2 ( x ) f\left(x\right)=2x+\frac{1}{\sin^2\left(x\right)} and g ( x ) = π x 2 g\left(x\right)=\frac{\pi x}{2} . Find the value of ( f ∘ g ) ′ ( 1 2 ) \left(f\circ g\right)^{\prime}\left(\frac12\right) .