Graph the function f ( x ) = 4 x 4 + 4 f\left(x\right)=\frac{4}{x^4+4} . The first and second derivatives are given.

f ′ ( x ) = − 16 x 3 ( x 4 + 4 ) 2 f^{\prime}\left(x\right)=-\frac{16x^3}{\left(x^4+4\right)^2}

f ′ ′ ( x ) = 16 x 2 ( 5 x 4 − 12 ) ( x 4 + 4 ) 3 f^{\prime\prime}\left(x\right)=\frac{16x^2\left(5x^4-12\right)}{\left(x^4+4\right)^3}