Graph f ( x ) = 3 cos ⁡ x + sin ⁡ x f\left(x\right)=\sqrt3\cos x+\sin x on 0 ≤ x ≤ 2 π 0\leq{x}\leq{2\pi} . The first and second derivatives are given.

f ′ ( x ) = − 3 sin ⁡ x + cos ⁡ x f^{\prime}\left(x\right)=-\sqrt3\sin x+\cos x