Compare the errors in the Midpoint and Trapezoid Rules with n = 4 n = 4 subintervals when applied to the integral ∫ 0 π 4 cos 4 x d x \int_{0}^{\frac{\pi}{4}} \cos^4{x}\,dx . The exact value of the integral is 3 π 32 + 1 4 \frac{3\pi}{32} + \frac{1}{4} . Round your answers to 5 5 decimal places.

Which rule gives a smaller absolute error?