Compare the errors in the Midpoint and Trapezoid Rules with n = 4 n = 4 subintervals when applied to the integral ∫ 0 π ln ( 7 + 5 cos x ) d x \int_0^{\pi}\ln(7+5\cos{x})\,dx . The exact value of the integral is π ln ( 7 2 + 6 ) \pi\ln\left(\frac72+\sqrt6\right) . Express the errors in scientific notation and round them to 2 2 decimal places.

Which rule gives a smaller absolute error?