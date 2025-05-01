Skip to main content
11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Integrals Involving Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Integrals Involving Inverse Trigonometric Functions: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 65Multiple Choice

Evaluate 1x23(x23+1)((tan1x13)2+4)dx\(\int\[\frac{1}{x^{\frac23}\]\bigl\)(x^{\(\frac\)23}+1\(\bigr\))\(\bigl\)((\(\tan\)^{-1}x^{\(\frac\)13})^2+4\(\bigr\))}\,dx.