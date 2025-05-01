Skip to main content
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Indefinite Integrals
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals

Indefinite Integrals: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 162Multiple Choice

Find the indefinite integral: (6secxtanx3sec2x)dx\displaystyle \int\bigl(6\sec x\tan x - 3\sec^2 x\bigr)\,dx