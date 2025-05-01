Skip to main content
4. Applications of Derivatives
Differentials
4. Applications of Derivatives

Differentials: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
291 of 0
Problem 291Multiple Choice

Let f(x)=e2x+3xf(x)=e^{2x}+3x. Given that ff is differentiable and one-to-one, find ddx(f1(x)) \(\frac{d}{dx}\]\left\)(f^{-1}(x)\(\right\)) at x=f(12ln2) x = f\(\left\)(\(\tfrac{1}{2}\]\ln\) 2\(\right\)) .