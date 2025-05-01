Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
1. Limits and Continuity
Finding Limits Algebraically
1. Limits and Continuity

Finding Limits Algebraically: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
269 of 0
Problem 269Multiple Choice

Evaluate the one-sided limit: limx1+arccos(x)\displaystyle\lim_{x\to-1^{+}}\arccos(x).