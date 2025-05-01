Skip to main content
9. Graphical Applications of Integrals
Area Between Curves
9. Graphical Applications of Integrals

Area Between Curves

Problem 109

Determine the center of mass of a thin plate of constant density covering the region between the curve y=1xy=\dfrac{1}{x} and the xx-axis from x=1x=1 to x=e2x=e^{2}.