9. Graphical Applications of Integrals
Area Between Curves
9. Graphical Applications of Integrals

Area Between Curves: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 110

A thin plate of variable density δ(x)=2x\delta(x)=\dfrac{2}{\sqrt{x}} occupies the region bounded by the curve y=1xy=\dfrac{1}{x} and the xx-axis for 1x41\le x\le 4. Find the center of mass (x,y)(\overline{x},\overline{y}) of the plate.