4. Applications of Derivatives
Related Rates
4. Applications of Derivatives

Related Rates

A drone travels along the curve y=2lnxy=2\ln{x}. Its xx-coordinate changes at the rate dxdt=x\dfrac{dx}{dt}=\sqrt{x} m/s\text{m/s}. Find dydt\dfrac{dy}{dt} at the point (e3,6)\left(e^3,6\right).