Analyze if the piecewise function h ( x ) = { x 3 − 2 x , − 3 ≤ x ≤ − 2 3 x 2 − 4 x + 1 , − 2 < x ≤ − 1 h\left(x\right)=\begin{cases}x^3-2x,-3\le x\le-2\\ 3x^2-4x+1,-2<x\le-1\end{cases} satisfies the Mean Value Theorem criteria over the domain of the function.