Determine the function that passes through the point P ( 3 π 4 , 0 ) P\left(\frac{3\pi}{4},0\right) and has the following derivative. Use the second corollary of the Mean Value Theorem.

f ′ ( x ) = sec ⁡ 2 x + 3 f^{\prime}\left(x\right)=\sec^2x+3