Determine the function that passes through the point P ( π 2 , 1 ) P\left(\frac{\pi}{2},1\right) and has the following derivative. Use the second corollary of the Mean Value Theorem.

f ′ ( x ) = 2 − csc ⁡ x cot ⁡ x f^{\prime}\left(x\right)=2-\csc x\cot x