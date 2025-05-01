Skip to main content
11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Problem 41Multiple Choice

Evaluate the integral: 7x3x2xdx\displaystyle \int \frac{7^x - 3^x}{2^x} \, dx