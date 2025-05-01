Skip to main content
Integrals of Exponential Functions
Integrals of Exponential Functions

Problem 40Multiple Choice

Evaluate the integral: 01exex+exdx\displaystyle \int_{0}^{1} \frac{e^x}{e^x + e^{-x}} dx