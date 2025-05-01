Skip to main content
11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions
Integrals Involving Inverse Trigonometric Functions
11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions

Integrals Involving Inverse Trigonometric Functions: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 27Multiple Choice

Evaluate the integral: x1+4x3dx\displaystyle \int \frac{\sqrt{x}}{1+4x^{3}}\,dx. Hint: Let u=x32u=x^{\frac32}.