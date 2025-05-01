Skip to main content
8. Definite Integrals
Introduction to Definite Integrals
Introduction to Definite Integrals: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 77Multiple Choice

Compute 0π32cos3(2x)dx\displaystyle\int_0^{\frac{\pi}{3}}2\cos^3(2x)dx.