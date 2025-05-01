A cyclist's velocity (in mi/hr \text{mi/hr} ) is described by the following piecewise function for a 2 2 -hour ride. Find the function that gives the displacement of the cyclist over the interval [ 0 , t ] [0, t] , where 0 ≤ t ≤ 2 0 \leq t \leq 2 .

v ( t ) = { 18 if 0 ≤ t ≤ 1 24 if 1 < t ≤ 1.5 20 if 1.5 < t ≤ 2 v(t)=\begin{cases}18 & \text{if }0\leq t\leq1\\ 24 & \text{if }1<t\leq1.5\\ 20 & \text{if }1.5<t\leq2\end{cases}