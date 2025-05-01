Skip to main content
3. Techniques of Differentiation
Basic Rules of Differentiation
3. Techniques of Differentiation

Basic Rules of Differentiation

Evaluate the slope of f1(x)f^{-1}\left(x\right) at x=1x=1 using the table given below.
Table showing values of x, f(x), and f prime(x) for x = 0 to 3 with corresponding function and derivative values.