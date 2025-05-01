Skip to main content
3. Techniques of Differentiation
Basic Rules of Differentiation
Basic Rules of Differentiation: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 76Multiple Choice

If y=log5(e2x) y = \log_5(e^{2x}) , compute dydx\displaystyle \frac{dy}{dx} .